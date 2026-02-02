John McEnroe had an eventful trip home from Australia on Monday. The United States tennis legend went off on a fan who wanted a picture at the airport.

Check out the video below, shared to X, formerly Twitter, by @TheFirstServeAU. His reputation as a hot head precedes him when it comes to the sport of tennis, but it still follows him off the court.

John McEnroe was in no mood for photos, as he lashed out at a fan at Melbourne Airport.



Alas, McEnroe could’ve certainly handled the situation differently, but it’s always a shot in the dark for fans when dealing with celebrities during their travels. Airports are a pain enough without someone hounding you for a picture or autograph.

Moreover, McEnroe saw his grand slam total equalled by this weekend’s Australian Open victor in Carlos Alcaraz. Speaking with AS.com, Alcaraz explained how it felt to match McEnroe at seven.

“In the world of tennis, it’s very difficult to stop and realize what you’re achieving. But last night, looking at messages and social media, I saw that I had equaled John McEnroe’s number of Grand Slam titles,” Alcaraz stated.

“It was like, ‘Wow, this is huge.’ Equaling someone like McEnroe is a big deal. It’s incredible and wonderful to be there, with my name next to his, someone I admire and respect immensely.”

All told, McEnroe won No. 7 at 25 years old, and that was his final Grand Slam victory. His star power remains, but at just 22, Alcaraz will likely surpass him soon, as there’s no limit on his potential.

Novak Djokovic leaves future up for interpretation after Australian Open Finals loss

In other tennis related news, Novak Djokovic fell short in his bid for major No. 25 in his Australian Open Finals loss to Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday. The 22-year-old Spaniard beat Djokovic in four sets after dropping the first.

As it stands, Djokovic holds the men’s record for major titles with 24 and tied with women’s legend Margaret Court. The chase for 25 is still on while Alcaraz won No. 7 on Sunday. With the current changing of the guard in the sport, Djokovic, 38, has a murky future based on his comments.

“What you’ve been doing … the best word to describe it is historic, legendary,” Djokovic said. “So congratulations. I wish you best of luck for the rest of your career. You’re so young. You have a lot of time, like myself. I’m sure we’ll be seeing each other many times in the next 10 years.”

Based on that statement, Djokovic doesn’t want to stop playing any time soon. But the Serbian, who’s dominated the Australian Open with 10 titles, seemed really thankful and grateful after his runner-up finish. It didn’t sound like someone who would return a decade from now.

“God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone in six months or 12 months, so it has been a great ride,” Djokovic said. “I love you guys.”

Alas, Djokovic has made 38 Grand Slam Finals in his career, winning 24 of them. He may be the elder statesman of the sport, but he’s made the 2024 Wimbledon Final and 2026 Australian Open Final, and now he’s holding out hope he can win major No. 25 to stand alone.

