Former New York Jets receiver John Metchie reportedly has a new home. The talented pass-catcher is signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

That will reunite the former Alabama standout with his college quarterback: Bryce Young. The two developed a nice rapport in Tuscaloosa, mainly during the 2021 season.

In the pros, John Metchie has had a little less success than in college. He’s been productive as a backup or reserve receiver, but he’s yet to really command a ton of attention as a go-to target.

Metchie has spent time with three franchises in the last three years. He initially suited up for the Houston Texans, who drafted him in the second round with the No. 44 overall pick in 2022. He spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons there before moving on to Philadelphia.

In 2025, John Metchie split his time between the Philadelphia Eagles (7 games) and the New York Jets (9 games). He is coming off a season in which he logged 33 catches for 274 yards and two scores.

In total during his NFL career, Metchie has racked up 73 catches for 686 yards and three touchdowns. He has also logged four rushes for a loss of a yard. Metchie also returned a few kicks for Philadelphia, tallying 120 return yards on seven attempts.

Of course, the Panthers will be hoping to get the version of John Metchie that teamed up with Bryce Young in 2021. That was Young’s first year as the full-time starter in Tuscaloosa, and Metchie certainly made life easy on him.

The former Crimson Tide target recorded 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns that season for Alabama. That brought his career college production to 155 catches for 2,081 yards and 14 scores.