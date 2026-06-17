John Wall suggests Wizards take Darryn Peterson with No. 1 overall pick in 2026 NBA Draft

With just six days remaining until the 2026 NBA Draft, multiple reports suggest that the Washington Wizards are torn between BYU‘s AJ Dybantsa, Kansas‘ Darryn Peterson, and Duke‘s Cameron Boozer with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Wizards, which finished with a 17-65 record this season, ended up with the No. 1 pick by winning the NBA Draft Lottery. Washington will be picking No. 1 overall in the Draft for the third time since 1997. One of those No. 1 overall picks, John Wall (2010), represented the Wizards at the Draft Lottery in Chicago.

On Wednesday, Wall was asked who he’d select with the No. 1 overall pick if he was a GM. After a quick thought, he landed on his answer.

“If I was [a GM] picking number one, I’m taking Darryn Peterson,” Wall told Yahoo Sports. “But, I got AJ Dybantsa second.”

John Wall wants the Wizards to take Darryn Peterson with the No. 1 pick 👀



(Via @YahooSports / h/t @WizardsMuse1 ) pic.twitter.com/LGJ3ZGdw9T — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 17, 2026

Peterson struggled with cramping and on-and-off injuries during his lone season at Kansas, but looked like one of the best players in the sport when he was on the court. The Canton, Ohio, native earned Second Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors, as he averaged 20.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Darryn Peterson has dealt with critics of his game and basketball motor all season long

Peterson’s best game of the season came in Kansas‘ 104-100 OT victory over TCU on Jan. 6. In that win, Peterson scored 32 points (fourth most by a freshman in the Bill Self era) on 44.8% shooting from the field. The freshman totaled 12 20-plus point games, even hitting the mark in three of the Jayhawks’ four postseason games. This included a 28-point performance in Kansas‘ NCAA Tournament First Round victory over Cal Baptist.

During an appearance on Get Up in late March, ESPN’s Seth Greenberg discussed how Peterson’s performance in Kansas‘ Sweet 16 loss to St. John’s may have affected his draft stock.

“He’s an incredible talent, but he’s an ‘if,’ because you just haven’t seen enough,” Greenberg said. “Is he a three-level scorer? Yes. Can he shoot the 3? Yes. Does he have a perfect body to play the game? Yes. Having said that, on the biggest stage in the NCAA tournament, playing against St. John’s, I thought he would have a Darius Acuff-type of game, all right. I thought that he was going to seek it, be aggressive, attack, make plays, take over the game when the game was on the line, and that just didn’t happen.

“The guy’s a ridiculous talent, but as I watched him yesterday on that stage, I wanted to see more. I left wanting more. So, No. 1 overall pick, I don’t think so, because I’m not sure it’s in his DNA to be that guy that you can build your whole program and organization around. I think he’s talented, but if you’re overall No. 1, you’re the guy. You got to be the alpha. I didn’t see the alpha in him yesterday.”

Despite concerns about his health and motor, which many personalities have touched on across this past season, Peterson remains a no-doubt top selection in the NBA Draft. If it were up to Wall, he’d be donning a Wizards jersey next season.