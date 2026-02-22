Philadelphia 76ers rookie Johni Broome suffered a meniscus tear Saturday during his G-League game for the Delaware Blue Coats. Broome was injured against the Maine Celtics.

“Broome will consult with medical professionals to determine the next steps of his treatment plan,” the Sixers said in their official statement. “Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

It’s a shame for Broome’s season to end this way, considering his productivity in the G-League this year. He was averaging 22.9 points per game, eight rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals over the course of 18 games. On January 16th, he put up 50 points.

The Sixers saw a lot of promise in the former Auburn big man. Philadelphia selected him with the No. 35 overall pick (2nd round) in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Broome was one of the best college players in the country last season, averaging 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. The 6-foot-10 standout shot 51.0% from the field and 27.8% from beyond the arc.

Fueled by Broome’s fantastic play, Auburn reached the Final Four this past season for just the second time in program history. For his efforts in the 2024-25 campaign, Broome was named the SEC Player of the Year and a Consensus All-American.

It wasn’t the first time that Broome had hauled in a treasure trove of honors. In 2024, Broome was named a Third-Team All-American by numerous outlets, an All-SEC First-Team selection and the SEC Tournament MVP.

Broome played high school basketball at Tampa Catholic (FL), where he was an unranked prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. Broome was the 2019-20 Hillsborough County Player of the Year his senior year.

Going into Sunday, the Sixers also listed Joel Embiid out with right shin soreness and right knee management against the Minnesota Timberwolves. As of now, Philadelphia is 30-26 and No. 6 in the Eastern Conference, still in the playoff picture.