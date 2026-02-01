As part of his coverage of the PGA Tour, Johnson Wagner is known for recreating difficult shots during post-event shows. Now part of CBS’ main broadcast crew, he showed off his skills during the Farmers Insurance Open – while golfers were still on the course.

Wagner recreated a difficult Brooks Koepka shot off the cart path during Saturday’s third round. Fans were still in attendance at Torrey Pines as he lined up to show how Koepka found the green despite hitting his shot from the cart path, rather than the rough.

However, Wagner’s shot missed the green entirely, meaning it wasn’t a true recreation of Koepka’s. Still, it was a unique moment on the broadcast, and the fans enjoyed it.

Brooks Koepka stuck it on the green from the cart path.



Johnson Wagner attempted to recreate the shot. And well…Johnson tried. 😅 pic.twitter.com/y0L1dbC8KD — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) January 31, 2026

Koepka, however, three-putted after getting on the green. Wagner joked that while he missed the putting surface, he “wouldn’t have three-putted” if he did.

Wagner’s shot recreations have become a fan-favorite on Golf Channel, and he went viral after the 2024 U.S. Open for trying to recreate Bryson DeChambeau’s bunker shot at Pinehurst. During the broadcast, DeChambeau returned to the course and watched as Wagner tried to match the game-winning shot.

Wagner is a former PGA Tour golfer who worked for Golf Channel from 2023-25. He signed with CBS this offseason to join the lead broadcast team of Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman as an on-course reporter. As he prepared for the 2026 season, Wagner said there were talks about his recreations, but there was still plenty to figure out.

“The plan is to do some stuff on the West Coast,” Wagner told Front Office Sports this week. “We’re still having creative meetings about how it looks, how many cameras we’re going to have the ability to use, if it’s going to be on social/digital. We’re throwing around some ideas. We just don’t have anything set in stone.”

Johnson Wagner’s latest viral moment involved Koepka, who made his return to the PGA Tour this week. He announced his departure from LIV Golf last month with one year left on his contract, and his comeback on Tour is part of the Returning Member Program. Koepka is one of four players eligible to return this season, though Patrick Reed also said he plans to come back in the future after leaving LIV. He will be eligible in September 2026, the Tour said.

Koepka got off to a rocky start at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing +1 in his opening round. He wound up making the cut and heads into Sunday at +1 on the tournament after going -2 on Saturday.