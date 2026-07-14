Jon Gruden expresses desire to try play-by-play announcing

Last August, former Super Bowl-winning head coach Jon Gruden expressed interest in getting back into the coaching game. Now, it appears as if Gruden has switched courses, and now has interest in getting into play-by-play announcing.

Gruden previously served as an analyst on ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcasts from 2009-2017, prior to once again becoming head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2018. During an appearance on The Ira Kaufman Podcast (via JoeBucsFan.com), Gruden credited Frank Gifford and Mike Tirico as influences into wanting to try his hand at play-by-play announcing.

“I was a broadcaster for nine years; hell’s bells,” Gruden said. “I want to be play-by-play. You know, Frank Gifford, he transitioned into the play-by-play role. I would like to transition. I had nine years of watching these guys — [Mike] Tirico. And I’d like to give that a shot, man.”

Gruden most recently served as a consultant with the New Orleans Saints in 2023 following his departure from the Raiders in 2021. In the midst of his fourth season with the franchise (his second stint), Gruden resigned after leaked emails involving racially/misogynistic/homophobic language were uncovered during the NFL’s investigation into Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders (then known as the Washington Football Team).

Prior to his departure from the NFL, Gruden coached 15 seasons (eight with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and seven with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). He boasts a 117-112 career record with a Super Bowl XXXVII win in 2002.

Jon Gruden claimed he wanted to coach in SEC, but nothing came to fruition

In a video posted to his YouTube channel last August, titled Inside The FFCA Ep. 21, Gruden revealed how badly he wanted to coach once again. More importantly, how badly he wanted to coach in the SEC.

“The only reason I really came here is because I want to coach again,” Gruden said. “I’m being honest with you. I do not bullsh** either. I want to coach again. I’d die to coach in the SEC. I would love it. I would f***ing love it. I’ll let you guys this… what I know about the SEC is it’s getting harder. The SEC is getting harder. They tell me Texas is in the SEC. They tell me Oklahoma is in the SEC. G**damn.”

Although Gruden made it known he wanted to coach again, nothing has come to fruition. However, there certainly seems to be a route for him to try play-by-play announcing if he wanted to do it. His YouTube channel, which features shows such as ‘Gruden’s QB Class‘, ‘Inside the FFCA‘ and ‘Gruden Goes Long‘, has skyrocketed to 430K subscribers. His TikTok account boasts 554K followers and 12.4 million likes.

With football season right around the corner, don’t be surprised if you hear the insanely recognizable voice of Jon Gruden on a television or computer screen near you.