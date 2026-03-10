Jon Jones asks for release from UFC contract amid latest Dana White comments

Jon Jones, arguably the UFC GOAT, has asked for his release from his UFC contract amid the latest comments from UFC president Dana White. Jones previously said he was in negotiations to come back to fight after his latest retirement, expressing interest in June’s White House card.

Dubbed UFC Freedom 250, the event will take place on the South Lawn on June 14, 2026. There were rumors Jones could return to the octagon and fight Alex Pereira, who recently vacated the light-heavyweight belt in a move to heavyweight in a bid to win a third belt.

White denied ever thinking about Jones fighting at the White House and claimed Jones stepped away due to arthritis in his hips. He called the “Jones thing bullshit.” So, “Bones” responded.

“Hey everyone, I wanted to address Dana White’s comments from this past weekend, because the truth matters to me and the fans,” Jones wrote. “Dana, you were heated about why I’m not on the White House card, but let’s clear something up. My team and I were actually negotiating with the UFC for that fight. Real negotiations. I even came down from my original number, and what was I offered in return ? I was lowballed . Yes, I have arthritis in my hip and it’s painful, but that doesn’t mean I can’t fight. So let me get this straight, if I had accepted the lowball offer, suddenly my hip would be fine and I’d be on the White House card? That doesn’t make sense.”

Jones went onto explain the steps necessary to return to fighting, which he was willing to do despite a lowball offer. Not only that, he took it further and asked for his release from the organization.

“I even received stem cell treatment last week to get ready for the White House card, and training camp was scheduled to start today,” Jones wrote. “I was preparing to be ready. I understand business deals fall through sometimes, but going out publicly and saying things that aren’t true isn’t right. After everything I’ve given to the UFC , the years, the title defenses, the fights, hearing that I’m ‘done’ is disappointing.

“Especially when as recently as Friday UFC was calling me trying to get me on that White House card for a much lower number. If the UFC truly feels like I’m done, then I respectfully ask to be released from my contract today. No more spins, no more games. Thank you to the real fans who know what’s up. Bones out.”