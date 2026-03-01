Jon Jones claims he's in 'negotiations' with UFC regarding White House card

Jon Jones might have one more fight with the UFC left in him as he claimed he’s in negotiations for a matchup this summer. That would be on the White House card on June 14th.

As it stands, no fights have officially been announced for the card, but there are plenty of rumors. Jones previously stated he would love to get on the White House card in a return for one more fight and that seems to be where his head is at.

As far as the opponent or what would be on the line, that remains to be seen. Jones vacated the heavyweight belt after his November 2024 win over Stipe Miocic due to retirement. So, he’d be coming back for a one-off or perhaps one more title fight.

“I’m in negotiations with the UFC about this White House thing as well,” Jones said. “I’m a very, very, very proud American and I cannot wait to represent one more time. So, we’ll see what happens.”

This comes on the heels of fellow two-weight champion Alex Pereira vacating the light-heavyweight belt with the anticipation he’d move up to heavyweight. Jones, who’s won the light-heavyweight and heavyweight championships, with many defenses, has previously teased he would love a fight against Pereira. At this point of his career, since it’s nearly over, Jones wanted the fights that would excite him and be legacy fights.

Current heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is on the mend nursing an eye injury after fighting to a no-contest against Ciryl Gane to defend his heavyweight title. Aspinall was promoted from interim to undisputed champ following JOnes’ retirement.

If Aspinall is unable to fight anytime soon, there will either be an interim belt on the line or it’ll be stripped from the English champ. That’s where Jones comes in, conveniently with Pereira potentially.

“There have been some talks of that,” MMA reporter Ariel Helwani said. “I think that would be a tremendous White House main event. I don’t know if they ultimately get it done. And I think if they don’t get it done what I’m hearing is they would do Alex vs. Ciryl Gane.”

Jones is 28-1 (1 NC) in his career, although many dispute his DQ loss to Matt Hamill in 2009 due to 12-6 elbows. That technique was illegal then, but allowed now.

Considered the GOAT of MMA, Jones isn’t without controversy due to failed drug tests and numerous troubles out of the cage such as domestic disputes. If there is going to be a grand finale in June, it remains to be seen.