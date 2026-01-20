Jordan Addison arrest update: Trespassing charge dropped against Vikings WR

The misdemeanor trespassing charge against Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been dropped by a Florida state attorney. According to TMZ Sports, state attorney Susan Lopez filed the Notice of Termination of Prosecution in Hillsborough County Court on Tuesday.

Addison was arrested Jan. 12 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Fla., at 3:46 a.m. ET and booked into the county jail at 7:33 a.m. The 23-year-old was released around 2:40 p.m. after posting a bond of $500. According to the police report, police were dispatched to the Noodle Bar inside the casino when Addison allegedly refused to leave. Police had to redirect Addison several times before arresting him.

“We are thrilled we were able to bring the truth to light quickly,” said Brian Pakett, Addison’s attorney. “This poor young man’s name was being dragged through the mud over frivolous allegations and absolutely zero smoke or fire. He did nothing legally wrong and thankfully the state was diligent in realizing this as soon as they did.”

Jordan Addison sees charge dropped, moving forward to offseason

Addison has been involved in multiple legal incidents since entering the NFL in 2023. In July 2024, the former USC star was arrested near Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of DUI. Later in the month, Addison was charged with two misdemeanors, and the case was settled a year later.

In July 2023, Addison was pulled over in Saint Paul, Minn., for speeding and reckless driving. He was reporting to his first training camp when he was pulled over. Addison pled guilty to a petty misdemeanor, which led to him paying a $686 fine, and his license was revoked for six months.

Addison had a challenging start to the 2025 season, as he was suspended for the first three games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He played in the remaining 14 games and caught 42 passes for 610 yards and three touchdowns.

The Vikings selected Addison in the first round (No. 23 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie Team after tallying 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. Addison had a solid 2024 season, posting 63 catches for 875 yards and nine scores.