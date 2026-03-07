The Philadelphia Eagles and defensive lineman Jordan Davis have agreed to a contract extension, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. He is finalizing a three-year deal worth $78 million.

Davis’ extension also includes $65 million in guaranteed money, Schefter reported. He is one of a handful of Eagles star defenders eligible for extensions, and the former Georgia star was the first to get something done.

The Eagles drafted Davis with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UGA. He’s coming off the best year of his career in Philadelphia as he totaled 72 tackles, including nine tackles for loss, with 4.5 sacks and six quarterback hits – all career-highs.

Of course, Davis also had a memorable blocked field goal against the Los Angeles Rams. He took it back for a walk-off touchdown, sealing a 33-26 Eagles win.

During his time at Georgia, Davis was a key part of the Bulldogs’ 2021 national championship team. He won the Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy as part of an All-American season and finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

All told, during that junior season, Jordan Davis totaled 32 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. He also had two rush attempts as a senior and got his lone career rushing touchdown against Charleston Southern.

The Eagles are coming off an NFC East title in 2025 as they looked to follow up their Super Bowl title. They went 11-6 to win the division before falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Philadelphia then underwent a major coaching change on offense. Kevin Patullo is out as offensive coordinator, and Nick Sirianni brought in Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion to take the role. On the defensive side, rumors swirled about whether Vic Fangio could retire, but he is back for another season as defensive coordinator.

But as the offseason goes along, questions remain about the roster. Notably, wide receiver AJ Brown has come up in trade rumors, and Sirianni addressed the noise last week during the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Yeah, my expectation is he wants to be here. And obviously, you want good players like that in your building,” Sirianni said, via ESPN. “As Howie said, it’s hard to get good players in this league. A.J.’s a great player and A.J. is a good teammate and A.J. is a good person. Does he want to be here? Yes. Do I want him to be here? Yes.”