Jordan Love injury update: Matt LaFleur makes major announcement for Packers' Week 18 plans

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that quarterback Jordan Love has cleared concussion protocol. Love, however, will sit out Sunday’s Week 18 road contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

Clayton Tune, signed to the active roster Wednesday, will get the start under center. Tune, the third-year pro out of Houston, started one game for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. He completed 11-of-20 passes for 58 yards and two interceptions in a 27-0 defeat to the Cleveland Browns.

In addition to Love, backup Malik Willis (right shoulder/hamstring) will not play. Willis started this past Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens and played well, completing 18-of-21 passes for 288 yards and a score, adding 60 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Willis got the start as Love suffered a concussion the week prior against the Chicago Bears. Through 15 games, Love has completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 101.2 passer rating. Willis has played in four games with one start and has completed 30-of-35 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns.

Jordan Love will start for Packers if healthy

While Willis has been impressive, he’s no threat to unseat Love as the starter when the playoffs get underway. If Love is healthy, he’ll play.

“I want to pump the brakes on all that stuff,” LaFleur said earlier this week. “I think Jordan Love is playing some pretty high-level football, and it’s great that we feel the same about Malik in his ability to go in there. I thought he’s had two really back-to-back outstanding performances. So, we’re in a good spot with that position.

“Certainly, have a lot of confidence in both of those guys, but it’s clear that Jordan is our franchise quarterback, and when he is healthy, he’s going to be our starter. So, just want to squash all that.”

The Packers, regardless of what happens in Week 18, are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC. They will go on the road to play either the Chicago Bears or Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round.