Jordan Love, Malik Willis injury update: Packers make final decision on QBs statuses vs. Ravens per report

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will not play on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Love is dealing with a shoulder injury and concussion. Malik Willis is expected to start in Love’s place.

Love suffered a concussion in the Packers’ 22-16 loss to the Chicago Bears on Dec. 20. Love completed 8-of-his-13 pass attempts for 77 yards before leaving the game.

In the 2025-26 campaign, Love has completed 66.3% of his pass attempts for 3,381 yards and 23 touchdowns, while only throwing six interceptions. While Love didn’t miss any games due to the injury, he underwent surgery on his thumb after tearing a ligament in it during the preseason.

The Packers’ game against the Ravens on Saturday will be Love’s first missed game this season. Malik Willis is in his second season with the Packers. He’s seen limited action this season with Love remaining healthy.

In three appearances, Willis has completed 12-of-his-14 pass attempts for 134 yards and two touchdowns, without throwing an interception. Willis played a significant role early for the Packers last season after Jordan Love strained his MCL in Green Bay’s season-opener.

In his two starts, Willis led the Packers to back-to-back wins. Now, he’ll look to find similar success Saturday. The game will have massive implications on Green Bay’s playoff path.

With a 9-5-1 record, the Packers are guaranteed to at least be a 7-seed in the playoffs. Alas, if the Chicago Bears lose this week, Green Bay could secure a higher seed. Of course, the Packers must win their own game for this to be possible.

While Willis was unable to lead the Packers to a win last week against the Bears, he showed promising flashes. After the game, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur raved about the backup QB.

“I thought Malik went in there and did a hell of a job,” LaFleur said. “He was poised, made some plays with his legs, made some plays with his arm, made some off-schedule plays. It felt like the operation was pretty smooth for the most part, but just not enough at the end, obviously.

“I thought there were a lot of great things that he did. … And when plays weren’t there, I thought he did a good job using his legs. It’s great to have a guy like that who can go in and you feel confident can move the football.”

The Packers and Ravens will square off at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday. The game will air live on Peacock.