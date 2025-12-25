Jordan Love, Malik Willis injury updates: Concerning status news emerges on Packers QBs ahead of Ravens game

The Green Bay Packers are battling for a spot in the playoffs and potentially to be at the top of the NFC North. However, injuries could be coming to haunt the Packers ahead of this weekend’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

On Thursday, the Green Bay Packers shared their practice report. Concerningly, both starting quarterback Jordan Love and backup quarterback Malik Willis appeared on it.

Jordan Love is listed as being limited in practice on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The issue is a shoulder/concussion issue. This comes after Love was knocked out of the Packers’ overtime loss to the Chicago Bears on December 20th with a concussion. Working through the NFL’s concussion protocol, Love is considered questionable for this Saturday’s game.

Previously, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich had been positive regarding Love’s status. Stenavich shared that Love looked good and the team was hopeful that he’d be able to play in the game.

For his part, Malik Willis was limited on Tuesday and Thursday. He did not participate at all on Wednesday. This comes as Willis is battling his own shoulder issue, as well as an illness. That illness is likely the issue that forced him to completely miss practice on Wednesday.

Notably, Packers wide receiver Christian Watson recently shared that it was Jordan Love who has been taking first team reps. Clayton Tune, a practice squad quarterback, has been leading the scout team.

Jordan Love has played in and started the first 15 games this season for the Packers. In that time, he’s completing 66.3% of his passes for 3,381 yards and 23 touchdowns. In his three years as the full time starter, it’s his highest completion percentage. Love also has 199 rushing yards.

The Green Bay Packers are currently in the hunt to make the playoffs. That means that, if the season ended before Week 17 games kicked off, the Packers would be a playoff team. That only becomes more secure with a win over the Ravens. With a win, Green Bay’s playoff probability goes from 95% to better than 99%. However, with a loss, it would drop to 88%. At that point, anything is possible.

Baltimore, likewise, has injury concerns at quarterback with Lamar Jackson battling his own injury concerns. That will likely become the story of the game as a result with the Ravens also fighting for a playoff spot.

Green Bay will play host to Baltimore on Saturday, December 27th. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST.