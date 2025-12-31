Jordan Love, Malik Willis injury updates: Matt LaFleur gives latest on Packers QB's ahead of Week 18

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has shared the latest injury updates on quarterbacks Jordan Love and Malik Willis. On Wednesday, LaFleur said that Love remains in concussion protocol, but he would participate in practice. The Packers coach also said that Willis, who has a shoulder injury, would be limited in practice.

Due to the injuries to Jordan Love and Malik Willis, the Packers have signed Desmond Ridder to the practice squad, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Ridder could be elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings since it’s the last game of the regular season and the Packers have clinched the final spot in the playoffs.

Love suffered a concussion in the Packers’ Week 16 game against the Chicago Bears. He was ruled out for this past Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, and Willis took over as the starting QB. Green Bay lost 41-24, but Willis had a strong performance, completing 18-of-21 passes for 288 yards and one touchdown, and he also rushed for 60 yards and two TDs.

Will Jordan Love or Malik Willis play on Sunday?

After Sunday’s loss, Lafleur said he has not decided how he was going to handle the regular-season finale since the team is locked into the No. 7 seed. If the Packers’ starters play and Love clears concussion protocol, LaFleur said Love would start over Willis, despite how his backup QB played against the Ravens.

“I want to pump the brakes on all that stuff,” LaFleur said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I think Jordan Love is playing some pretty high-level football, and it’s great that we feel the same about Malik in his ability to go in there. I thought he’s had two really back-to-back outstanding performances. So we’re in a good spot with that position. Certainly have a lot of confidence in both of those guys, but it’s clear that Jordan is our franchise quarterback, and when he is healthy, he’s going to be our starter. So, just want to squash all that.”

Through 15 games, Love has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 101.2 passer rating. Willis has played in four games with one start and has completed 30 of his 35 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns.