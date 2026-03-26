Jordan Love reacts to Packers signing Matt LaFleur to contract extension

Jordan Love seems to be happy that the Green Bay Packers signed head coach Matt LaFleur to a contract extension. While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Love shared his reaction to LaFleur staying on as the Packers’ head coach.

“Being able to keep Matt around is awesome, and I’m very happy about that,” Love told Kyle Malzahn of WFRV. “It’s a lot to learn a whole new system and new terminology. As a quarterback, being in the same system, the same terminology, it definitely helps me out.”

Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur arrived in Green Bay one year apart from each other. The Packers hired LaFleur in 2019, and they selected Love in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Looking at Matt LaFleur’s accomplishments with the Packers

LaFleur has not led the Packers to a Super Bowl in his seven seasons with the team, but he still has had a lot of success. During that time, LaFleur has led Green Bay to six playoff appearances, three NFC North titles and two NFC Championship Game appearances. He has a 76-40-1 record in the regular season and a 3-6 record in the playoffs.

On Jan. 30, the Packers announced they have signed LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst, and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball to multi-year contract extensions. “We are excited to extend our commitment to Brian, Matt, and Russ as the leaders of our football operations. Their steadfast dedication, passion and collaboration have remained constant in our drive to compete at the highest level,” Packers president and CEO Ed Policy said at the time. “While we are all disappointed with the way this season ended, we remain aligned in purpose and have spent considerable time over the past weeks collaborating on a path forward.”

LaFleur and Love will look to lead the Packers to their first Super Bowl title since the 2010 season. Love played in 15 games last year and completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions. In 2025, the Packers finished the regular season with a 9-7-1 and lost to the Chicago Bears in the wild-card round of the playoffs.