Jordan Love reacts to Micah Parsons, Packers players trying to recruit George Pickens

Micah Parsons spent some time at the Pro Bowl recruiting for the Green Bay Packers. George Pickens appears to be his top target, wanting to help out Jordan Love. Pickens is set for free agency after one season with the Dallas Cowboys, possibly hitting the open market.

Love gave his reaction to Parsons looking to bring Pickens to Green Bay. The Packers quarterback appears fond of what Pickens is able to do on the field. He even said throwing a go to him would be his route of choice. It’s exactly the type of players they have been missing at Lambeau Field.

“They’re out here recruiting,” Love said via Up And Adams. “Doing their due diligence. But if you can bring in another player, George Pickens, he had a phenomenal year. He’s a great player. I would love to have the most talented players on our team at all times. We’ll see.”

There is a connection between Love, Parsons, and Pickens, outside of just playing football. All three are represented by the same agent, David Mulugheta. His name became quite popular during the contract dispute between Parsons and the Cowboys. At one point, Dallas owner/general manager Jerry Jones claimed not to even know who Mulugheta was.

Love also revealed he plays basketball with Pickens sometimes. Asked for further information by Adams, Love cleverly replied, “I’m going to keep it a secret. We don’t give away those.”

Usually, recruitments are saved for the college level. At least Parsons is making an effort to make Pickens the latest to go from a star on his helmet to the green and gold. Love did not directly address doing the same, instead just praising what kind of player Pickens is.

Marcus Spears believes George Pickens should not be top priority for Dallas

When it comes to the Cowboys in free agency, Pickens is obviously the biggest name. He brought a new dynamic to the offense, despite key pieces like CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott being in place.

But ESPN’s Marcus Spears thinks Dallas should be looking elsewhere before figuring out what to do with Pickens. Spears says he will get paid no matter what, needing to prioritize other areas first.

“I don’t believe so. Because I think there’s more pressing issues. I think George Pickens is a guy that’s going to get paid regardless and if you want to keep him, you’re going to have to offer No. 1 wide receiver-type money,” Spears said. “Not from a standpoint of George Pickens not being a premium. It’s just more issues that will cause you to lose games as opposed to signing George Pickens and knowing your offense will go off.”