Jordan Love, wife Ronika announce birth of daughter Rayna

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is a Girl Dad. His wife, Ronika Stone Love, announced the birth of their daughter Rayna on Saturday.

The Loves announced on New Year’s Day that they were expecting their first child together. The Green Bay Packers quarterback and professional volleyball player got engaged in 2024 before getting married in June 2025.

“A full month with our little ray of sunshine,” Stone Love wrote on Instagram. “Rayna Capri Love thank you for making our family whole, you are our everything.”

Jordan Love is preparing for his seventh season with the Packers, who selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah State. Last year, he threw for 3,381 yards and 24 touchdowns, to six interceptions, as Green Bay returned to the postseason. The season came to an end with a loss to the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card Round after Chicago finished off a second-half comeback.

The 2025 season was the first of Love’s four-year, $220 million contract signed ahead of the 2024 campaign. Green Bay gave him a one-year agreement after his rookie deal expired before making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Since taking over for Aaron Rodgers as the Packers’ starting quarterback in 2023, Love has a 27-19-1 overall record. He also made one start in Rodgers’ place during the 2021 season while he went through COVID-19 protocols. During his first full year as the starter in 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns, to 11 interceptions, across 17 games.

The Packers went 9-5-1 in 2025 before the playoff loss to the Bears. But head coach Matt LaFleur’s future became a topic of conversation early in the offseason as he prepared for the final year of his contract. Ultimately, Green Bay gave him an extension, which Love supported. The new deal means the offense will remain the same entering 2026.

“Being able to keep Matt around is awesome, and I’m very happy about that,” Love told Kyle Malzahn of WFRV. “It’s a lot to learn a whole new system and new terminology. As a quarterback, being in the same system, the same terminology, it definitely helps me out.”