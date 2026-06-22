Jordan Rodgers: NFL teams should take chance on ‘franchise quarterback’ Brendan Sorsby in supplemental draft

Brendan Sorsby is preparing for the NFL Supplemental Draft. Opinions across the football world continue to roll in and vary regarding the former Texas Tech quarterback.

Some evaluators believe the off-field gambling controversy surrounding Sorsby makes him too risky to invest in. Others, however, see a talented quarterback with first-round upside available at a significant discount.

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ESPN analyst Jordan Rodgers firmly falls into the latter category. Speaking Monday on Get Up, Rodgers made the case for quarterback-needy franchises to buy low on Sorsby and take advantage of the unique circumstances surrounding his draft stock.

“He would have been in the consideration for a first round draft pick,” Rodgers said. “I believe he has a higher ceiling than Fernando Mendoza or Ty Simpson.”

Rodgers explained that he viewed Sorsby as more of a developmental player than some of the quarterbacks selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. Still, he believes the physical tools are difficult to ignore.

“Both those guys, I think, are pro-ready,” Rodgers added. “Sorsby is a little bit more of a project. But the tape, when you turn it on, he has an elite ability to throw with touch and accuracy. He’s an elite deep ball thrower. Not only do I think he’s the best touch and accuracy thrower that I’ve maybe evaluated in the last five years or so, but he can throw with velocity.”

At 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds with legitimate mobility, Rodgers believes Sorsby possesses franchise-quarterback traits. He elaborated on that stance.

“He has an extremely high ceiling,” Rodgers said. “If you took Carson Beck or you took Drew Allar or Cade Klubnik in the third, fourth, fifth round, whatever it was, this guy’s better. So, why not double down? Grab him for a second or a third. The value is there, because he would have been a first-round pick or an early second, and I think you have a guy that can be a franchise quarterback.”

Alas, not everyone is quite as bullish. CBS Sports analyst Emory Hunt recently evaluated Sorsby as more of a late second- or third-round talent, citing inconsistencies in his footwork, decision-making and accuracy.

Hunt noted that Sorsby originally transferred to Texas Tech with the expectation that another collegiate season would help him continue developing before entering the NFL. Instead, Sorsby’s gambling controversy altered those plans.

After a lengthy legal battle involving the NCAA and the Big 12, Sorsby withdrew his lawsuit and opted to enter the Supplemental Draft. The move ended speculation about a 2026 season with Texas Tech and cleared the path for him to pursue the next chapter of his career.

Despite the controversy, Rodgers believes the talent is simply too good for NFL teams to ignore. Whether teams agree or not with the ESPN analyst remains to be seen.