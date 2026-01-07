Jordan Shipley update: Family releases statement, gives latest on condition after ranch accident

On Tuesday, news broke of former NFL and Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jordan Shipley being involved in an accident. Per Bobby Burton of On Texas Football, Shipley was left with third-degree burns on around 20% of his body. This took place on the family’s ranch and was reportedly in “stable but critical condition.”

Shortly after, the Shipley family released a statement on the matter. An explanation of exactly how the accident happened came, along with where Shipley currently is. Certainly a scary situation for the former Longhorn legend.

“Jordan was involved in an accident this afternoon near his hometown of Burnet,” the statement said via On3 | Rivals’ Inside Texas. “The machine he was operating on his ranch caught fire, and although he managed to get out, it was not before sustaining severe burns on his body in the process. He was able to get to one of his workers on the ranch who drove him to a local hospital. He was then care-flighted to Austin, where he remains in critical but stable condition.”

The family also asked for continued prayers regarding Shipley’s status.

Shipley spent three seasons in the NFL with three different teams. He was selected with the No. 84 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft as a third-round guy. The Cincinnati Bengals gave him a chance, lasting two years in the AFC North franchise.

A season was then spent in the Sunshine State between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Jacksonville Jaguars. In total, Shipley played in 24 NFL games with six starts. He accumulated 79 receptions for 858 yards and three touchdowns, most of which came during his rookie campaign.

Shipley is more well-known for his college playing days, though. One of the many Texas legends during the Mack Brown era, Shipley really introduced himself during the 2008 Red River Shootout against Oklahoma in Dallas. His kick return for a touchdown, to this day, is one of the more famous plays in program history. A top-three matchup, Shipley went on to ignite a 45-35 win in favor of the Longhorns.

Four years were spent on the 40 Acres, playing in 53 games. Shipley was an All-American in 2009, a season where Texas won the Big 12 and went on to play in the national championship. Back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons on the receiving end made his relationship with quarterback Colt McCoy one of the best in college football.