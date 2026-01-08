As he recovers from an accident at his ranch, Jordan Shipley is still supporting his Texas Longhorns. Despite the bandages on his hand, he flashed a Hook ‘Em sign at the hospital on Wednesday.

Shipley’s sister, Shelbi Nuñez, posted an update Wednesday on the former Texas star’s condition. She said he did well in both physical and occupation therapy, and she confirmed he has a procedure Thursday that will be important to determining next steps.

But Shelbi also posted a photo of a special moment from the day. Jordan put up the Hook ‘Em gesture through the bandages as he recovers from burns suffered in this week’s accident.

“Jordan whispered to us siblings earlier ‘Gods [sic] not done with me yet,” Nuñez wrote in a Facebook post.

It was reported on Tuesday that Jordan Shipley was left with third-degree burns on around 20 percent of his body after being in an accident on his family’s ranch. In a statement, the family said that the machine he was operating on the ranch caught fire, and he sustained “severe burns” before leaving the area. One of the workers on the ranch drove Shipley to a local hospital. He was then care-flighted to Austin.

Shipley played for Texas from 2004-09, helping the team win the BCS National Championship in 2005. He was also a Consensus All-American in 2009 after catching 116 passes for 1,485 yards and 13 touchdowns.

In 2010, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Shipley in the third round of the NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the Bengals before playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012. In 24 career games, Shipley caught 79 passes for 858 yards and four touchdowns.

Wednesday, Shipley’s wife posted an update on her husband. She said he still wasn’t able to communicate well at the time, but the family is still gathering details about what happened.

“First of all, we feel your prayers. The Lord has answered your cries for Jordan as well as mine,” Sunny wrote. “The Holy Spirit was more tangible yesterday than I have ever felt before. I am nothing but humbled by the love and support from our family, friends, and the most amazing community in the world, Burnet, TX. Jordan did as well as he could overnight. I was thankful to be able to be with him even though he’s not able to communicate yet. He’s in a lot of pain, as expected. So they are keeping him sedated and comfortable.

“We don’t know exactly what happened yet, but from what we’ve gathered so far, it’s an absolute miracle that he is still here with us. His God given stubborn will, athletic ability, and pain tolerance is why he is still here with us. He was in the middle of nowhere, and any other person would’ve gone into shock. He somehow made it to the only other person out there who was over 10 miles away.”