During Saturday’s third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Jordan Spieth hit an errant shot at the 12th hole. He had trouble finding his ball – so he called in some help.

A group of fans helped Spieth look through the bushes for his ball at the par-5 12th at Bay Hill. He was right in the middle of the pack, and they eventually found the ball as he hit his next shot.

Spieth eventually saved bogey, which took him to 2-under on the day. For the tournament, he sat at 3-under with four holes left on Saturday.

Leading a search party of fans to find his ball in the Bay Hill bushes. 😂



The Jordan Spieth Experience™️ pic.twitter.com/oKfl8bT6gy — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 7, 2026

This story will be updated.