Jordon Hudson made a fashion statement during North Carolina‘s win over Duke on Saturday. However, it wasn’t because she was wearing some fancy outfit.

She wore a simple t-shirt and jeans combo to the game. Instead, it was what was on the t-shirt that made the statement: Orchids of Asia Day Spa. The same parlor that was tied to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s 2019 prostitution scandal.

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Wears Shirt Tied to Robert Kraft Prostitution Bust | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/1mcB9sXYV1 pic.twitter.com/H8zFL9asdw — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 8, 2026

More importantly, she was pictured alongside North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick — the former longtime coach of the Patriots. Belichick and Kraft won six Super Bowls together as a part of the franchise. However, the two have had a rocky relationship since Belichick left New England after the 2023 season.

Quite the statement from Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend. Kraft, accused of paying for sex acts at the Orchids of Asia Day spa, which is located in Jupiter, FL, more than once in Jan. 2019. The charges were later dropped in 2019.

This was the first public appearance of the couple since Belichick came up one vote short of making the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. He finished with 39 of the required 40 votes to be inducted.

He won eight Super Bowls during his time in the NFL – six as New England Patriots head coach and two as New York Giants defensive coordinator – and ranks second on the all-time wins list, including the postseason.

He ultimately spent 24 seasons as the Patriots’ head coach, leading the franchise to the aforementioned six Super Bowls during that time. He departed after the 2023 season and later became the head coach at North Carolina, where he took over for Mack Brown in 2025. The Tar Heels finished with a 4-8 record during his first season in Chapel Hill.

In all, during his legendary coaching career, Bill Belichick had a 302-165 overall record to go with a 31-13 mark in the postseason. For Hudson, she’s been a vocal supporter of his significant other since they arrived at UNC, controversial or not. Her t-shirt on Saturday is the latest display of that.