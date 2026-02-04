Jordon Hudson hurled a message toward the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday in regard to her boyfriend Bill Belichick’s recent snub from the 2026 class. Hudson posted a screenshot to her social media of an order she placed of three Hall of Fame patches that were cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Hey @profootballhof,” she wrote. “What were the ‘unforeseen circumstances’?”

Her message comes after Belichick, now set to enter his second year as the North Carolina football coach, finished with 39 votes. 40 votes are needed for a Hall of Fame selection.

Belichick found out late last week that he would not be going into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot, ESPN reported. He won eight Super Bowls during his time in the NFL – six as New England Patriots head coach and two as New York Giants defensive coordinator – and ranks second on the all-time wins list, including the postseason.

He ultimately spent 24 seasons as the Patriots’ head coach, leading the franchise to the aforementioned six Super Bowls during that time. He departed after the 2023 season and later became the head coach at North Carolina, where he took over for Mack Brown in 2025. The Tar Heels finished with a 4-8 record during his first season in Chapel Hill.

In all, during his legendary coaching career, Bill Belichick had a 302-165 overall record to go with a 31-13 mark in the postseason. His 302 regular-season wins put him third all-time behind George Halas (318) and Don Shula (328) on the all-time winningest coaches list. Counting the postseason, Belichick sits just behind Shula’s 347 total victories on the all-time list.

For Hudson, she’s been a vocal supporter of his significant other since they arrived at UNC. While her presence may be controversial at times, she is often present at Tar Heels home games supporting Belichick.

The couple have made headlines time and time again since they’ve revealed their relationship status. Many of them discuss the age discrepancy between the two. Belichick is 73 and Hudson is 24, though the duo have become seemingly become synonymous with each other since his arrival in the college football ranks.

Belichick will have to wait another year to see whether he’ll become enshrined in Canton, OH. For now, his focus is on leading the Tar Heels into year two.

