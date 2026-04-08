You don’t exactly think about rivalry when the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels meet up with one another. Given that the two are long-time members of the National League and American League, respectively, there are not too many all-time matchups between them. But emotions got raised and then some on Tuesday night. A full brawl broke out at Angel Stadium.

Los Angeles designated hitter Jorge Soler started the game by hitting a home run off Atlanta starting pitcher Reynaldo López. Some revenge may have come from López later on in the fifth inning by sending a pitch high and around Soler’s head.

To say Soler was less than thrilled would be an understatement. Originally, he just stared down López while his teammate, Nolan Schanuel, stole second base. Moments later, and after some back-and-forth chirping, Soler charged the mound.

Both guys squared up to one another, getting fists up. A few shots came before both teams came spewing out of the dugouts. Bullpen guys eventually trickled in. And while tensions normally calm down by the time they arrive, the two teams were still going at it.

An unreal scene in Anaheim. You can check out the full brawl play out here.

CHAOS AT ANGEL STADIUM pic.twitter.com/yPbzghzanQ — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) April 8, 2026

To no surprise, both Soler and López were ejected from the game after everything calmed down and the umpires met with one another. The Braves were not too happy about the López decision, though. Manager Walt Weiss seemingly argued that Soler was the one to start the altercation, arguing his guy should remain in the game. The appeal did not last long, and the Braves had to turn to the bullpen.

Another safe assumption coming from this situation — suspensions are likely coming. MLB offices will have to work quickly, though. A getaway game between these two is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET and 1:07 p.m. local time on Wednesday afternoon. Given that López is a starting pitcher, he was not going to take the mound tomorrow, no matter the situation. But Soler’s situation is certainly different, given he is considered the Angels’ designated hitter.

Once the Braves hop on a plane back to Atlanta, there will not be another matchup between them and the Angels this season. It’s just a once-a-year occurrence with MLB’s scheduling model. We will have to wait and see if anything comes out on Wednesday’s game. If not, no further exchanges should come from this brawl.