Josh Allen injury update: Bills QB reveals extent of issues after limping scare vs. Jaguars

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave an update on his health after leading the team to a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. While speaking to reporters, Allen talked about the injury he suffered after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.

During the play, Allen’s knee bent awkwardly, and he was seen holding said knee. During his post-game press conference, Allen said he got rolled up a little bit while adding, “We’re good,” per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. Allen was seen limping on the play, and Buscaglia pointed out that he had a limp in the locker room, too.

Despite the injury, Allen did not miss any snaps in the Bills’ 27-24 victory over the Jaguars in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The reigning MVP finished the day with 273 passing yards, 33 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns (one passing and two rushing).

The victory was big for Allen and the Bills, but not only because they are one step closer to the Super Bowl. Buffalo snapped its eight-game postseason losing streak, and Allen won his first career road playoff game. The last time the Bills won a road playoff game was in 1992 when they defeated the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Championship.

Josh Allen is ready to win another road playoff game

“Great win, great team win,” Josh Allen told CBS NFL reporter Tracy Wolfson after the game. “All we got to do is play our game, find a way to win a football game, we’re on to the next.” And when asked about what the Bills showed after winning their first road playoff game since 1992, Allen said, “We got to do it again. Got to do it again.”

Despite being the No. 6 seed in the playoffs, the Bills have a chance to reach their first Super Bowl since the 1993 season. They finished the regular season with a 12-5 record and won five of their last six games heading into Sunday’s wild-card matchup.

Allen had another strong regular season, completing 69.3 percent of his passes for 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with a 102.2 passer rating. The former Wyoming QB was also a threat on the ground, posting 579 rushing yards and 14 TDs.