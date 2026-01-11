Josh Allen injury update: Bills QB heads to medical tent after hard tackle, losing helmet

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen went into the blue medical tent during the first quarter of Sunday’s AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Allen was in the tent being evaluated for a head injury.

The injury occurred on a third-down run, in which Allen appeared to take multiple hits to his helmet. CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson provided an update on the broadcast.

Josh Allen heading to the medical tent pic.twitter.com/Ao4LpYtPlT — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 11, 2026

“You see him back on the sidelines,” Wolfson said. “He went into the medical tent, and he was looked at by the independent neurologist, and then they went over, they reviewed the play where he got hit, and he has been cleared of concussion protocol and is good to go back in the game.”

Bills need a lot from Josh Allen vs. Jaguars

It’s gonna take a lot for Allen to come out of this game. The Bills are facing one of the league’s best offenses in Jacksonville, and they’re gonna need Allen and their offense to keep up. Allen has been efficient at the time of writing, completing 6-of-7 passes for 37 yards across two drives.

But whereas Buffalo settled for a field goal on its second drive, Jacksonville cashed in for six. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence connected with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. for a three-yard score to give the Jaguars an early lead.

The Bills fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, giving the Jaguars a short field to get another score. Allen hasn’t had a chance to get back into the game since going into the medical tent.