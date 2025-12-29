NFL insider Mike Florio gave an injury update on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after his team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. On NBC’s Football Night in America, Florio revealed that Allen’s injured foot was looked at after the game.

“He had the foot injury coming into the game. We saw him get banged up after the game,” Florio said. “He insisted to reporters that the foot did not bother him at all. But then, he was spotted entering the X-ray room. Obviously, it’s something to be monitored as the week unfolds.”

Josh Allen suffered the injury when he was sacked during the Bills’ victory over the Cleveland Browns last week. The reigning NFL MVP was listed as a limited participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday on the team’s injury/practice report, but the Bills listed him as a full participant on Friday.

Josh Allen made NFL history on Sunday

In the Bills’ 13-12 loss to the Eagles, Allen completed 23 of his 35 passes for 262 yards. He also rushed for 27 yards and scored two TDs on the ground. The Bills fell to 11-5 on the year, but they have clinched a spot in the playoffs. They will have to play on the road during the first round of the playoffs since the New England Patriots have clinched the AFC East.

Despite falling to the Eagles on Sunday, Allen did make NFL history on Sunday. The former Wyoming star became the youngest and fastest player in NFL history to reach 300 total touchdowns in his career. Entering Sunday, Allen had 220 career touchdown passes, 77 rushing touchdowns, and two receiving TDs.

Heading into Sunday’s matchup, Allen completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,406 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. On the ground, the 29-year-old has rushed for 552 yards and 12 touchdowns on 105 carries.

Due to what Allen has done on the field, the Bills made sure that he’s with the organization for a long time. In March, Buffalo and Allen agreed to a contract extension that keeps him with the team through 2030.

“I understood the impact of getting an extension done, creating some cap space,” Allen said at the time, per Alec White of the Bills’ official website. “I’ve had a big contract before, and it doesn’t really change how I live in my life. But I know that, again, this opens up some space for cap and signing some free agents. I think we’ve been having a pretty good free agent run so far.”