For the first time in a long time, the Buffalo Sabres are in the NHL Playoffs. They walked into the KeyBank Center on Tuesday night with a 1-0 series lead over the Boston Bruins. To say the city is on fire with excitement would be an understatement. And somehow, the intensity got turned up a notch or two just ahead of puck drop.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen found himself in the building with the goal of riling up the crowd. Allen banged on a drum pregame, leading the “Let’s go Buffalo” chant. Three rounds came from Allen before tossing the stick in the air and reaching into his back pocket.

A beer was there waiting to be chugged. Allen downed the drink and brought even more energy into the arena. Exactly what you would expect from QB1 ahead of a massive hockey game. You can check out the full sequence here.