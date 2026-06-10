Josh Berry announces Wood Brothers Racing departure after 2026 NASCAR season

NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry announced that he will not be back with Wood Brothers Racing in 2027. Berry shared the news during a teleconference on Wednesday and said that he found out on Tuesday.

“It’s tough to have happened, but at the same time, I’ve been extremely fortunate to get the opportunities I’ve had and been extremely fortunate to drive for the Wood Brothers and this team,” Josh Berry said during the teleconference, per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. “Unfortunately, it’s going in a different direction, but you never know what doors might open up.

“We’re going to work hard to try to land on our feet and find something. Don’t really have any expectations or plans for what that might be. Certainly open to really anything.”

We’ll have more on this story shortly.