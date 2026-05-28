Josh Jacobs arrest: 911 audio leaks with yelling, screaming overhead

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was released from police custody Wednesday after the Brown County (Wisc.) District Attorney’s Office refused to press formal charges following his Tuesday arrest on multiple domestic violence charges. The local DA cited a need for further investigation into the incident that led to Jacobs surrendering himself to Hobart-Lawrence (Wisc.) Police on Tuesday.

Now, thanks to Milwaukee-based TMJ-4, there is extensive dispatch audio from what precipitated the police investigation into the alleged domestic violence incident involving Jacobs last Saturday. The 911 dispatcher can be heard telling first responders that concerned neighbors could hear “yelling and screaming, things being thrown” at what is believed to be Jacobs’ home.

“(They’re) hearing yelling and screaming, things being thrown at this location. I have an open line, possibly (involving) a man and female,” the 911dispatcher said, via TMJ-4, before moving to another call. “The neighbor is calling now, saying that her neighbor has been assaulted.” The dispatcher later informed first responders that the involved male (Jacobs) had left the scene and “drove away from the home in a Mercedes G-Wagon,” at which point an APB was put out and Jacobs’ vehicle “was being tracked with license-plate reading software,” per TMJ-4. Despite the APB, Jacobs didn’t surrender to authorities until Tuesday and spent the night in jail before being released Wednesday morning.

Check out the audio below:

Extended audio from the incident at Josh Jacobs' home on Saturday.



First responders were dispatched after both a woman & a neighbor called for help.



Dispatchers say the man involved in the incident drove away in a Mercedes G-Wagon before first responders arrived. @TMJ4 pic.twitter.com/uIx22eUjwv — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) May 27, 2026

Following Jacobs’ arrest Tuesday, the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department originally listed five charges related to the alleged domestic violence incident, including domestic battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim.

But in its statement Wednesday announcing Jacobs’ release, the Brown County DA made it clear that filing formal charges requires “a higher standard” of proof “beyond a reasonable doubt,” and the office will continue to investigate the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department’s referral of domestic violence charges. According to the DA statement, Wisconsin state law requires police to make arrests whenever an officer “has probable cause to believe that a person has committed a crime, and a reasonable basis to believe that the crime committed involved domestic abuse.”

“After reviewing the available evidence in this case, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office is not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision,” the statement read in part, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “Our office has requested additional investigation, as there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued. Mr. Jacobs will be released from custody at this time, and a final charging decision will be made by our office at a later date.”

Jacobs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, subsequently released a statement applauding the release of their client without any formal charges.

“We are extremely pleased that Josh has been released from custody and that no criminal charges have been filed against him,” Jacobs’ lawyers wrote in a statement released by ESPN’s Ian Rapoport. “As we previously stated, we encourage everyone to keep an open mind while the matter is fully reviewed. We remain confident that, once all of the evidence is gathered and evaluated, it will confirm that no charges should be brought against Josh in the future.”