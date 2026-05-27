Josh Jacobs released, Brown County DA 'not yet prepared' to formally charge Packers RB

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs surrendered himself to Hobart-Lawrence (Wisc.) Police on Tuesday and was arrested and booked into Brown County jail on five serious domestic violence charges. Those charges included domestic battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim.

But on Wednesday, the Brown County (Wisc.) District Attorney’s Office released a statement revealing Jacobs has been released with no formal charges currently pending and that the office is “not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision” at this time.

“After reviewing the available evidence in this case, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office is not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision,” the statement read in part, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “Our office has requested additional investigation, as there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued. Mr. Jacobs will be released from custody at this time, and a final charging decision will be made by our office at a later date.”

The Brown County DA statement adds filing formal charges requires “a higher standard” of proof “beyond a reasonable doubt” and the office will continue to investigate the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department’s referral of domestic violence charges. According to the DA statement, Wisconsin state law requires police to make arrests whenever an officer “has probable cause to believe that a person has committed a crime, and a reasonable basis to believe that the crime committed involved domestic abuse.”

Jacobs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, subsequently released a statement applauding the release of their client without any formal charges.

“We are extremely pleased that Josh has been released from custody and that no criminal charges have been filed against him,” Jacobs’ lawyers wrote in a statement released by ESPN’s Ian Rapoport. “As we previously stated, we encourage everyone to keep an open mind while the matter is fully reviewed. We remain confident that, once all of the evidence is gathered and evaluated, it will confirm that no charges should be brought against Josh in the future.”

A new statement from Josh Jacobs lawyers: pic.twitter.com/iuGMI94j3e — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 27, 2026

Following news of Jacobs’ arrest Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers also released their own statement acknowledging they are aware of the situation and are withholding comment.

“We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs,” tthe Packers’ statement read, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment.”

Jacobs’ arrest Tuesday placed a dark cloud over an otherwise sterling NFL career for the former Alabama running back. Jacobs has rushed for 7,803 yards and 74 touchdowns on 1,840 career carries across seven NFL seasons (2019-25), including 2,258 and 28 touchdowns in two seasons in Green Bay. The 28-year-old Jacobs is a three-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL in rushing with 1,653 yards in 2022. He was the No. 24 overall pick by the then-Oakland Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

— On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this report.