Josh Mauro, former NFL defensive end, dies at 35

Josh Mauro, a former NFL defensive end who played for multiple teams, has died, his family announced. He was 35 years old.

Mauro’s father, Greg Mauro, confirmed the news on Facebook. He stated that his son died last week.

“With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new—living in the presence of the Lord—we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend,” Greg Mauro said.

“On Thursday, April 23rd, Josh breathed his last breath on this earth and his first breath in heaven. The Lord has been our strength in this unimaginable moment. Your prayers for continued strength and comfort mean more to us than words could ever express.”

Josh Mauro began his NFL career in 2014 as an undrafted free agent. He first joined the Pittsburgh Steelers but signed with the Arizona Cardinals before the start of the 2014 season.

Looking at Josh Mauro’s NFL career

Mauro spent four seasons in Arizona before signing with the New York Giants in 2018. He spent one season in New York and then signed with the Oakland Raiders in 2019. Mauro then signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 and was suspended for the first five games of the season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. When he was reinstated, the Jaguars released him but quickly put him on their practice squad.

“The Raiders mourn the loss of Josh Mauro, who passed away last week,” the Raiders said in a statement. “The deepest condolences of the Raiders Family are with Josh’s family and friends at this time.”

In late October of that year, Mauro was signed by the Cardinals off the Jaguars’ practice squad. He finished out the 2020 season in Arizona and played in five games for the team in 2021. In his career, Mauro played in 80 games with 40 starts and registered 130 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, five sacks, five passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Before entering the NFL, Mauro was a standout player at Stanford. In 2013, Mauro recorded 51 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception. He was named an All-Pac-12 honorable mention and was selected to play in the East-West Shrine Game.