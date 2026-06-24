Joshua Jefferson drafted, traded to Brooklyn Nets: Analysis, contract details, more

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Iowa State forward Joshua Jefferson No. 28 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, but promptly dealt him to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Julius Randle trade. Jefferson is now in the NBA after having a standout season with the Cyclones.

Jefferson began his college career in 2022, when he joined Saint Mary’s. He was with the school for two years and averaged 10.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest during the 2023-24 season.

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In 2024, Jefferson transferred to Iowa State and finished the year averaging 13 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. This past season, the 22-year-old was named a consensus All-American after posting 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per contest.

At the NBA Combine, Jefferson measured with a 6-foot-10.75 inch wingspan and had a max vertical leap of 33 inches. He also jumped 27 inches from the standing position.

Jefferson will now get ready to sign his first NBA contract. The four-year deal is set to be worth $15.2 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Joshua Jefferson

Jefferson’s NBA future looks promising because of how he plays the game. On3’s James Fletcher says Jefferson has the intelligence to have success on the pro level.

“Joshua Jefferson is a high-IQ playmaker at the forward position, making him a valuable piece for any rotation despite the lack of a go-to skill which will carry him to higher potential outcomes,” Fletcher said. “There is a spot for his well-rounded game at the next level, especially on a winning team.”

NBA.com also shared its thoughts on Jefferson. The outlet elaborated on what the former Cyclones star did well.

“Excelled at the college level as a playmaking forward with great size,” it said. “He orchestrated Iowa State’s offense out of the pick-and-roll, attacked closeouts hard and used his vision to find open teammates anywhere on the court. Jefferson makes an impact defensively as well.

“His motor and anticipation result in a high steal rate. His 240-pound frame lets him switch across multiple positions and absorb contact. The three-point stroke has trended upward every season, and his interior finishing has real room to climb as he adds craft to the physicality he already brings.”