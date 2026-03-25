JR Motorsports announces ARCA's Jake Finch as part-time NOAPS driver for 2026

JR Motorsports announced Wednesday that Jake Finch will run a part-time schedule in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026. Finch, who competes part-time the ARCA Menards Series, will pilot the No. 9 Chevrolet.

The 20-year-old will make his NOAPS debut for JRM on Saturday, July 11, at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. Finch will make additional starts at Darlington Raceway (Sept. 5), Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 18), Charlotte Motor Speedway (Oct. 10), and Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 24).

Pulled us a new name out of the No. 9 car pack.



Jake Finch joins JR Motorsports for five races starting at Atlanta in July. pic.twitter.com/qt1tg8auth — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) March 25, 2026

Jake Finch getting huge opportunity with JRM

To date, Finch has just one NOAPS start under his belt. He finished 17th in last season’s race at Dover Motor Speedway, driving the No. 17 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.

Finch drives the No. 15 Toyota for Nitro Motorsports on a part-time basis in ARCA. He has made 21 ARCA starts, compiling 14 top 10s and one victory (Talladega 2024). Finch has made one ARCA start this season, finishing 20th at Daytona International Speedway.

Finch will get a shot in top-tier equipment at JRM. The No. 9 car serves as a fifth entry for the team, in which there is a driver rotation in place. Shane van Gisbergen, Ross Chastain, and Carson Kvapil are among the names who have or will drive the No. 9 car this season. Van Gisbergen drove the No. 9 car to Victory Lane at COTA. Late model star Lee Pulliam will make his NOAPS this Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.