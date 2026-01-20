JR Motorsports reveals star-studded 2026 driver lineup for No. 88 car featuring Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson

JR Motorsports announced Tuesday its full No. 88 Chevrolet driver schedule for the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season. Five drivers, four of whom drive for Hendrick Motorsports, will split the driving duties across the 33-race season.

Kyle Larson and William Byron will each make three appearances. Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman will each make a pair of starts. Rajah Caruth, who also inked a 10-race deal with Jordan Anderson Racing, will complete his full-time O’Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule by piloting the No. 88 car for 16 regular season races and the entirety of the seven-race postseason.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome back all four of Hendrick Motorsports’ drivers into the JRM family to join Rajah [Caruth] behind the wheel of our No. 88 Chevrolet,” JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller said. “Chase, William, Alex and Kyle all have such a unique history with us and it’s just a testament to the relationship that we have built with Mr. Hendrick, Hendrick Motorsports and HendrickCars.com that we can bring them all together with Rajah to race for an owner’s championship in 2026.”

Feb. 14 – Daytona International Speedway (Rajah Caruth)

Feb. 21 – EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta (Rajah Caruth)

Feb. 28 – Circuit of The Americas (Rajah Caruth)

March 7 – Phoenix Raceway (William Byron)

March 14 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Kyle Larson)

March 21 – Darlington Raceway (Alex Bowman)

March 28 – Martinsville Speedway (Rajah Caruth)

April 4 – Rockingham Speedway (Rajah Caruth)

April 11 – Bristol Motor Speedway (Kyle Larson)

April 18 – Kansas Motor Speedway (William Byron)

April 25 – Talladega Superspeedway (Rajah Caruth)

May 2 – Texas Motor Speedway (Kyle Larson)

May 9 – Watkins Glen International (Rajah Caruth)

May 16 – Dover Motor Speedway (Rajah Caruth)

May 23 – Charlotte Motor Speedway (Rajah Caruth)

May 30 – Nashville Superspeedway (Alex Bowman)

June 13 – Pocono Raceway (William Byron)

June 20 – Naval Base Coronado (Rajah Caruth)

June 27 – Sonoma Raceway (Rajah Caruth)

July 4 – Chicagoland Speedway (Chase Elliott)

July 11 – EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta (Rajah Caruth)

July 25- Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Chase Elliott)

Aug. 8 – Iowa Speedway (Rajah Caruth)

Aug. 28 – Daytona International Speedway (Rajah Caruth)

Sept. 5 – Darlington Raceway (Rajah Caruth)

Sept. 12 – World Wide Technology Raceway (Rajah Caruth)

It’s a new look for the No. 88 car which last season saw Connor Zilisch pilot to 10 wins in his rookie season. Zilisch is off to the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing, leaving JRM to create quite the star-studded lineup for the 2026 campaign.

The Hendrick foursome will make spot starts throughout the season with Caruth seeking the bulk of the time inside the car. That will be important for the 23-year-old Caruth, a rookie in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.