A federal judge has extended the temporary restraining order against Chris Gabehart following a tense preliminary injunction hearing tied to the ongoing legal dispute between Joe Gibbs Racing and Spire Motorsports.

According to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, the judge extended the temporary restraining order through next week after Monday’s hearing. The court also granted Joe Gibbs Racing’s request for expedited discovery while allowing Gabehart’s legal team reciprocal discovery rights as the case moves forward.

However, the judge denied a request from Joe Gibbs Racing to subpoena communications involving Spire Motorsports and employees from other NASCAR organizations, including Haas Factory Team, Trackhouse Racing and Rick Ware Racing related to the alleged sharing of JGR trade secrets.

Additionally, Monday’s hearing drew notable figures from the NASCAR industry. Denny Hamlin attended the proceedings and sat with the Joe Gibbs Racing contingent, which included team owner Joe Gibbs, Heather Gibbs and team president Dave Alpern. Gabehart was present alongside Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson.

The hearing represents the latest development in a legal battle that began earlier this year. In a lawsuit filed Feb. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing accused Gabehart of attempting to improperly obtain confidential team information before leaving the organization for Spire Motorsports.

According to the complaint, Gabehart allegedly “embarked on a brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information and use it for the benefit of a direct competitor.” The team claims Gabehart accessed proprietary data and took photos of his laptop screen using his personal phone in order to conceal the transfer of information.

The lawsuit also alleges investigators discovered a Google Drive folder labeled “Spire” that contained a subfolder titled “Past Setups,” along with evidence of meetings between Gabehart and Dickerson before Gabehart officially informed JGR of his departure.

Gabehart’s final day with Joe Gibbs Racing came Nov. 10, shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 NASCAR season. He later joined Spire Motorsports as the organization’s chief motorsports officer.

Joe Gibbs Racing has argued that Gabehart’s actions caused damages exceeding $8 million. Earlier this month, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order preventing Gabehart from performing duties similar to his former role at JGR for 18 months following Feb. 9, 2026.

The dispute has also prompted sharp responses from Spire leadership. In a recent filing, Dickerson accused JGR of attempting to hinder a rising competitor within NASCAR.

“This lawsuit is an effort to stifle Spire as it attempts to build a team that, one day, could rack up the number of wins that JGR touts,” Dickerson wrote. “Rather than allowing that competition to play out on the track, JGR has chosen to attack, disparage, and demean Spire.”

With the restraining order now extended and discovery underway, the legal fight between the two NASCAR organizations is expected to continue unfolding in the weeks ahead. Time will tell how long it goes on for.

— On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.