Judge issues no ruling in JGR's preliminary injunction hearing against Chris Gabehart and Spire

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) will have to wait a little longer to get a ruling in the preliminary injunction hearing against Chris Gabehart and Spire Motorsports. On Thursday afternoon, a judge issued no ruling in the hearing after both sides presented their case.

“No decision today on the preliminary injunction request by Joe Gibbs Racing,” Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports wrote on X/Twitter. “The temporary restraining order on Gabehart, as far as not performing similar duties at Spire, as he did at JGR, continues through April 9.”

Pockrass said sometimes a judge could make a ruling right after a hearing ends, but sometimes a judge can wait and make a decision in a few days to a week. Each side took 70 minutes to make their presentations.

In Thursday’s injunction hearing, JGR argued that Gabehart “operationalized JGR’s trade secrets for Spire’s benefit, and Harvested confidential information after accepting Spire’s offer.” JGR also said that Gabehart “coordinated with Spire leadership to obscure his activities, and destroyed evidence of communications with [Jeff] Dickerson.”

Chris Gabehart is ready for a fight against JGR

Chris Gabehart and Spire argued that JGR “stopped paying Gabehart before termination, violating contract.” They also argued that “Gabehart followed procedure to avoid 18-month non-compete,” and there is “no evidence Gabehart gave any trade secrets to Spire.”

In February, JGR, led by former Washington Commanders head coach Joe Gibbs, filed a lawsuit against Gabehart, who worked as the organization’s competition director last year. JGR alleged that Gabehart of embarked on “a brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information” for the benefit of Spire. Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, Gabehart went to social media to fire back at JGR.

“I feel compelled to speak out today and forcefully and emphatically deny these frivolous and retaliatory claims. I look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate to the Court that I have not shared JGR’s confidential information with anyone. In fact, I have already demonstrated that to JGR,” Gabehart said.

“A third-party forensic expert retained by JGR recently examined my laptop, cell phone, and personal Google Drive and found no evidence to support the baseless allegations in JGR’s lawsuit. We even offered JGR the opportunity to do a similar review of Spire’s systems. JGR refused that offer and filed this spiteful lawsuit instead.”