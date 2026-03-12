Justin Allgaier, who competes full-time in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, is set to make a cameo appearance in The CW series Wild Cards, per Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal. The 39-year-old will appear in the episode that will air on Mar. 30 at 8 p.m. ET and will play himself.

“It was great getting the opportunity to be a part of Wild Cards,” Justin Allgaier said in a statement. “To get the chance to work with that incredible group is just a testament to what this partnership truly is between The CW and the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.”

Wild Cards, which also airs on the Canada-based CBC Television, debuted on The CW in January 2024 and is currently in its third season. The official synopsis states that Wild Cards is a “crime-solving procedural with a comedic twist that follows the unlikely duo of a by-the-book, sardonic cop Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti), and a spirited, clever con woman Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan). They are partnered together, and each uses their unique skills to solve crimes.”

Justin Allgaier is off to a hot start to the 2026 NASCAR season

As Allgaier mentioned, The CW and the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts series have a partnership that began last season, which ultimately led to Allgaier being in Wild Cards. With the network airing all the O’Reilly races, The CW got some drivers involved with some of its live programming last year. Cole Custer was part of a WWE NXT event, and Matt DiBenedetto attended a Savannah Bananas game.

While fans wait for Allgaier’s appearance on Wild Cards, they will watch him do big things in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. On Saturday, the JR Motorsports driver won the Phoenix race, and it was his third top-10 finish in the first four races of the season. He is coming off a 2025 season where he finished third in the final standings.

In his career, Allgaier has competed in 508 O’Reilly Auto Parts races and has earned 29 victories and 305 top-10 finishes. He won the regular-season title in 2018 and the series title in 2024. Allgaier has been named the series’ most popular driver seven times from 2009 to 2025.