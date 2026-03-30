NASCAR is making their way into television in a new way, and Justin Allgaier is right in the middle of it. The JR Motorsports driver is set to make his acting debut in an upcoming episode of Wild Cards, a drama series airing on The CW as part of the network’s partnership with the sport.

The episode is scheduled to air tonight (Mon. March 30) at 8:00 p.m. ET. It’ll mark the first time NASCAR talent has been integrated into one of the network’s scripted shows since the new media rights deal began. The series centers on a former con artist teaming up with a demoted cop to solve crimes, offering both characters a shot at redemption.

The drama extends far beyond the race track!@J_Allgaier guest stars on this week's episode of Wild Cards, tonight at 8 p.m. ET on @TheCW. pic.twitter.com/pSnzmmQImY — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts (@NASCAROReillyAP) March 30, 2026

For Allgaier, the opportunity comes at a time when he’s already dominating on the track. The veteran driver has quickly established himself as the class of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series field in 2026, most recently picking up a win at Martinsville this past weekend.

That victory marked his second straight and third in the last four races, continuing a red-hot stretch to open the season. Allgaier controlled much of the race, winning Stage 1 and maintaining track position throughout a chaotic afternoon at the short track.

A late-race incident with 17 laps to go shuffled much of the field, but Allgaier avoided the trouble by running up front. From there, he capitalized on a strong restart and never looked back, pulling away from the field to secure another dominant win.

“Just this team behind me. I keep saying it, and I keep talking about how great this team is,” Allgaier said after the race. “We have fired off 2026 better than I could ever have imagined.”

His performance has been a testament to both consistency and experience, particularly as he navigates the later stages of his career. Allgaier admitted the recent success carries added meaning, especially with his family unable to be at the track for the Martinsville victory.

“You get later on in your career you never know if you’re going to win another one, and to do it the way we’ve done it this year is pretty special,” he added.

Now, Allgaier adds another milestone to his resume with his acting debut. As NASCAR continues to expand its reach beyond the track, his appearance on Wild Cards represents a unique crossover moment between motorsports and mainstream entertainment, and one that comes as he’s performing at the top of his game.