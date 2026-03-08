Justin Allgaier rallies late, beats out Jesse Love to win NASCAR GOVX 200 at Phoenix

Justin Allgaier rallied late to win the GOVX 200 in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday night at Phoenix. It was a masterful bit of driving in the closing laps that preserved the win.

Jesse Love, who won the second stage, took the lead on a restart with 15 laps to go. But he was pushed hard by Allgaier, who took the lead with about 10 laps to go. It was those two who battled down to the finish line in front of the fans.

After taking the lead, it was all defense by Allgaier. He got loose once or twice but managed to block multiple passing attempts by Love.

And in the final stretch, nobody could get close enough to Justin Allgaier to close him down. He won by a comfortable margin.

It was his first win this year. Allgaier’s last win came on May 31 at Nashville Superspeedway in the Tennessee Lottery 250. He has now won 29 times in his career, tying Matt Kenseth for eighth all-time. He has also won a race at the NOAPS level in 10 consecutive seasons, the most by any driver in history.

Sammy Smith, Jesse Love claim stage wins

It was a relatively caution-free first two stages, before an incident or two in the final stage. But there was some good racing between a handful of drivers in the early going.

Sammy Smith beat out a handful of drivers to take the Stage 1 win, doing so fairly comfortably after some back-and-forth racing midway through the stage. The second stage went to Jesse Love, who had battled Smith for the lead in the early going.

Both collected some much-needed extra stage points in doing so. And it set up a nice finish to the race. The racing overall gives us a nice segue into Sunday, where the NASCAR Cup Series drivers will square off.

NASCAR Cup Series

The NASCAR season is now fully underway, as Week 4 kicks off with the first mile track. With 36 races scheduled for the Cup Series this season, there are sure to be plenty of twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Tyler Reddick currently leads the Cup Series standings through three weeks, taking the checkered flag every race to start the season. His 23XI teammate Bubba Wallace sits in second, with Chase Elliott currently sitting in third place.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the Cup Series, that means 16 drivers battling from Race 27 on for the championship.

On3’s James Fletcher III also contributed to this report.