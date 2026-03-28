Justin Allgaier wins again, claiming NFPA 250 in NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series at Martinsville

Justin Allgaier continues top prove himself the class of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series field. With a win at Martinsville after getting a great jump on a late restart, Allgaier claimed his second straight victory and his third in the last four races.

Allgaier ran near the front all day, taking the Stage 1 victory before having to battle a bit more in the later portions of the race. But he survived, which was a big key on the day.

“Just this team behind me. I keep saying it, and I keep talking about how great this team is,” Justin Allgaier said after the win. “We have fired off 2026 better than I could ever have imagined. So proud of the racecars we’ve brought to the racetrack and all of our partners. We can’t do it without them. … It was so cool looking up there and seeing all those Hendrick engines right with us.”

A late wreck caused by a Lee Pulliam misshift collected a decent chunk of the field with about 17 laps to go. Allgaier managed to be clear of that by running up front.

Then, he held off all other competitors down the stretch. They had no match for his speed, and no one could get close in the final stretch. It was another sweet victory for Justin Allgaier, albeit one celebrated without the full family in town.

“Just so proud of this team, I wish my wife and kids were here,” Alllgaier said. “It is pretty incredible. My wife and kids aren’t here, my daughter Harper had a softball tournament, so I’m bummed they’re not here. But just the emotion. Again, I said it last week. You get later on in your career you never know if you’re going to win another one, and to do it the way we’ve done it this year is pretty special.”

The furious finish by Justin Allgaier in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series provides a nice lead-in for the Cup Series on Sunday. Everyone will be itching to get going.

“What a cool racetrack,” Allgaier said. “I mean Martinsville, doesn’t get any better than this place.”

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville, the Cook Out 400, is set to take place on Sunday. The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.

All eyes will be on the No. 45 car of Tyler Reddick. Reddick has won four of the first six races this season, putting him into rarefied air. But he admits winning at Martinsville — one of his worst tracks — would be a serious sign that it’s just his year.

Everyone else, of course, will be looking to claw their way back toward Reddick in the points standings. Who could challenge for the win, following up on the Justin Allgaier NOAPS victory? Kevin Harvick likes Denny Hamlin to win.

In any case, the race begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. It will be broadcast on FS1.