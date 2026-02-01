Justin Jefferson calls out Vikings front office for letting Sam Darnold walk, going all-in on JJ McCarthy

The Minnesota Vikings had a decision to make after the 2024 season: bring back Sam Darnold or roll with JJ McCarthy for the 2025 season. Darnold was coming off his best season in the NFL where he led the Vikings to a 14-3 record, while McCarthy, a first-round pick months prior, missed the entire campaign with a knee injury.

Minnesota allowed Darnold to leave in free agency, creating an opportunity for McCarthy to start. McCarthy dealt with several injuries and Minnesota missed the playoffs. Darnold, now quarterbacking the Seattle Seahawks, will be under center in eight days in Super Bowl LX.

One year in, the decision to let Darnold walk appears to have altered the trajectory of the Vikings as a franchise. All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson wonders what would have been if Darnold wore purple and gold in 2025.

“Everyone knows the difficulty of the quarterback position this year, how we were dealt it,” Jefferson told USA Today. “But having a quarterback that already had a season under his belt with us, knew the plays, knew the playbook, knew the players, throwing to me, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, all these guys, I definitely feel like we would have done better. But it is what it is, it’s on to newer and better things. But I’m definitely happy and proud of him that he is able to reach it this year.”

Sam Darnold has excelled in Seattle, Vikings have questions at QB

McCarthy played in 10 games this season, throwing more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (11). The rest of the Minnesota’s schedule was quarterbacked by Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer. Jefferson saw career lows in yards (1,048) and touchdowns (two).

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was fired on Friday. His decision to go all-in on McCarthy cost him his job.

Adofo-Mensah, Jefferson, and everyone else will watch Darnold next Sunday against the New England Patriots, a chance for the 28-year-old to win his first Lombardi Trophy. Jefferson, though he admits it will be tough, will be cheering on his former teammate.

“It’s definitely tough. It’s tough to watch,” Jefferson said. “I love that he’s in the Super Bowl. I’m happy for him, I want nothing but the best for him, especially the way his journey was at first, people doubting him and people not giving him the respect. Now they’re giving him the respect. Now they’re seeing that he’s a top-tier quarterback in this league.

“Of course, selfishly I wish he had done that for us last year, but to see him blossom and bounce back right after last year and make it this year, I’m happy for him and I hope he wins. I’m rooting for Seattle and I think Seattle’s gonna win. I’ll be rooting for him.”