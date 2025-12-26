Justin Jefferson surpasses Randy Moss for most receiving yards through first six NFL seasons

On Thursday, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson broke the record for the most receiving yards through the first six seasons of an NFL career. Jefferson surpassed Randy Moss, who previously held the record with 8,375 receiving yards.

Jefferson broke the record when he hauled in a 10-yard pass in the fourth quarter to effectively secure the Vikings’ win over the Detroit Lions. The former LSU standout has been a star since he stepped into the league.

The Vikings selected Jefferson with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He immediately shredded opposing defenses, finishing the campaign with the most receiving yards ever by a rookie in a single season.

Jefferson only built on his momentum from there. In 2021, he erupted for 1,616 receiving yards. He followed up the stunning act with a career-best 1,809 receiving yards in 2022. For his efforts, he was named the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

While Jefferson hasn’t quite been able to reach the same heights since, he’s still regularly been one of the best receivers in the NFL. The Vikings’ struggles at quarterback have played a role in Jefferson’s decreased production.

In total, Jefferson has been named a Pro Bowl selection four times and a First-Team All-Pro twice. During an appearance on Netflix’s broadcast of the Vikings-Lions game, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cris Carter raved about Jefferson’s career.

“It’s a great legacy there, as far as what we have with the wide receivers,” Carter said. “It’s great to see him—with all the quarterbacks, the injuries—the maturity. Sometimes the wide receivers, we aren’t the most mature—very, very selfish—but he’s been the ultimate team leader, as far as guiding this team, making sure that the young guys keep their confidence, so that I’m very, very proud of.

“His overall leadership is second to none. That’s the reason why the Vikings invest into him. … It’s well-deserved. Great on and off the field.”

The Vikings opened up their wallets last year to ensure Jefferson’s stays with the organization for the foreseeable future. The organization signed Jefferson to a four-year, $140 million contract extension that included $110 million guaranteed.

The contract keeps Justin Jefferson with the Vikings through the 2028 season. At the time, the contract made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. If Jefferson continues on his current trajectory, it’s difficult to imagine the Vikings won’t be satisfied with their investment.