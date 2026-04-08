Justin Thomas makes hole-in-one to kick off 2026 Masters Par 3 Contest at Augusta
Justin Thomas is off to a hot start in the 2026 Masters Par 3 Contest. Thomas recorded birdie on No. 1 before outdoing himself on No. 2.
Thomas, with his family sitting just behind him, stepped up to the tee box and scored an ace. It was the first hole-in-one of the afternoon on Wednesday, putting Thomas at 3-under par after just two holes.
Thomas made a nice $1,000 with that shot. He appeared to confirm to Scott Van Pelt of ESPN that there was a wager involved with his playing partners, Jordan Spieth and Max Homa.
“I probably enjoyed that shot a lot more than Jordan and Max did,” Thomas told Van Pelt. “Maybe 1,000 times more than they did.”
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Justin Thomas looking for first green jacket this week at Augusta
It’s a dream start to the week for Thomas, who is looking to win his first green jacket. The two-time PGA Championship champion is making his 11th Masters start. He’s made the cut eight times, finishing a career best eighth in 2020. After missing the cut in both 2023 and ’24, he rebounded to finish T36 in 2025.
Thomas has made just three starts thus far in 2026. He missed the cut in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and finished T8 the following week in the Players Championship. Thomas last teed it up in the Valspar Championship March 19-22, coming away with a T30 result.
Thomas is +6000 to win the Masters, according to BetMGM. Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 and 2024 Masters winner, is the betting favorite at +600.