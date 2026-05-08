Kaden Honeycutt fulfills promise, shotguns beer with fans after first-career NASCAR Truck Series win

Promises made, promises kept. Back in April, Kaden Honeycutt boldly promised to celebrate his first NASCAR career victory by shotgunning a beer with fans in the stands.

On Friday, after sweeping both the ARCA and Craftsman Trucks Series races at the famed Watkins Glen, the 22-year-old NASCAR phenom got out of his Toyota truck, walked to the fencing near the finish line, and, true to his word, shotgunned a can of Busch Light before thanking the fans.

Check out the awesome celebration below:

Honeycutt closed out his big Friday by taking the checkered flag to win the Bully Hill Vineyards 176 at The Glen, surprising everyone with a late drive from the back to the front against multiple Cup Series drivers.

With multiple restart violations in the final laps of the race, Honeycutt was able to work his way toward the lead and hold off Connor Zilisch in the final lap for the win. Other Cup drivers involved included road course expert Shane Van Gisbergen and Ross Chastain.

Pole sitter Brent Crews took advantage of his track position early, pulling away from the field to dominate Stage 1. As teams behind him opted to flip the stage on pit road, the restart for Stage 2 saw a dramatic shift on the leaderboard.

Zilisch made a quick move to grab the lead in Stage 2, running up front for a long stretch. With multiple Cup Series drivers running up front, Layne Riggs led the Truck Series regulars in total stage points on the day with 15.

The first caution for cause did not come until 14 laps to go, when Grant Enfinger went off track and could not get his truck going again. From there, the cautions continued to pile up, with multiple late incidents as drivers battled for position.

With 25 races scheduled for the Craftsman Truck Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Honeycutt currently leads the Craftsman Truck Series standings through seven races, taking the top spot away from Chandler Smith. Smith sits second, and Layne Riggs has jumped up to third overall.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the Craftsman Truck Series, that means 10 drivers battling from Race 19 on for the championship.

— On3’s James Fletcher contributed to this report.