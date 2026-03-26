After a strong NFL Combine performance, Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor didn’t need to do much at his team’s annual Pro Day. In fact, Proctor stood on most of his Combine workouts rather than rep the drills again on Wednesday.

Still, he came up absolutely aces. Proctor ran shuttle drills and thoroughly impressed with his athleticism. He had ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter raving about his performance on Tuesday on Get Up.

“The player who did steal the show at Alabama yesterday from all accounts was the offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor,” Schefter said. “It looks like he really elevated his stock. People have been talking about him in the top half of the first round. He may have snuck into the top 10. He may have gone as high as No. 3 to Arizona, 6 to Cleveland.”

Kadyn Proctor put together elite numbers at the NFL Combine. While he clocked a 5.21-second 40-yard dash, he also provided a 32.5-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-1 broad jump.

That to go along with elite size and athleticism for the position. Given what he showed at Alabama’s Pro Day, the stock appears to be on the rise again.

“You’re looking at a different conversation now surrounding Kadyn Proctor, who looks like he very well could go in the top 10 picks after the Pro Day workout yesterday,” Schefter said. “Looked very good, very nimble. Obviously the league is always looking for offensive line help and he looked very impressive in Tuscaloosa.”

NFL Network eval of Kadyn Proctor

The NFL Network has provided write-ups on several top draft-eligible prospects, and Kadyn Proctor is one of them. Below is what the outlet had to say about the Alabama offensive lineman:

“Proctor is a mass of humanity with rare size and length at his command. He’s capable as a move blocker but shines when rolling downhill as a bona-fide people mover with bulldozing power. However, slants and quick first steps beat him to the spot in the run game. When set and centered, Proctor is a roadblock to speed-to-power charges.

“He has a stout anchor and strong hands to stall the rush in its track. He struggles to mirror athletes in space and lacks the range to protect deeper pocket drops against speed. Inconsistency in pass protection hasn’t helped his draft standing, but he still has the potential to become a good right tackle or very good guard.”