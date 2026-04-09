Kalen DeBoer praises Kadyn Proctor ahead of 2026 NFL Draft: 'Got a nastiness to him'

As the NFL Draft looms just two weeks away, some of the top prospects are mostly done working out and visiting with teams. Now the hard part for guys like Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor: the waiting.

The good news for Proctor? He’s done just about everything he can in the pre-draft process to boost his stock.

NFL insider Adam Schefter recently raved about him after Alabama’s Pro Day, saying he could go as high as No. 3 overall. Coach Kalen DeBoer also heaped praise on his former starter on Thursday on SportsCenter.

“He’s a big, massive human being,” DeBoer said. “And so, he’s in it for the long stretch. He’s got an awesome personality. He’s got a nastiness to him, about him that you want on your offensive line, but he’s a team player, too. Great teammate just altogether.”

Proctor has come a long way in the last few years. He was an All-SEC Freshman selection in 2023. Then he transferred to Iowa.

His journey took him full circle back to Alabama in just a few months, where he became a regular starter for the Crimson Tide. He was a consensus All-American by the 2025 season.

“Well, he continued to get better,” DeBoer said. “I think there’s certainly a case where his best football is certainly ahead of him. He is determined. He showed that when the weight thing was something that people pointed to. He went and showed all season long in the midst of the season how important it was to him by making those adjustments, making those changes. And it impacted his play, too, and it will help his longevity.”

So, where could Kadyn Proctor land? Inside the top 10 picks is a definite possibility, Schefter said.

“The player who did steal the show at Alabama [on Pro Day] from all accounts was the offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor,” Schefter said. “It looks like he really elevated his stock. People have been talking about him in the top half of the first round. He may have snuck into the top 10. He may have gone as high as No. 3 to Arizona, 6 to Cleveland.

“You’re looking at a different conversation now surrounding Kadyn Proctor, who looks like he very well could go in the top 10 picks after the Pro Day workout. Looked very good, very nimble. Obviously, the league is always looking for offensive line help and he looked very impressive in Tuscaloosa.”