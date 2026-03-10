According to Jordan Schultz, the Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. A two-year deal was agreed upon Monday on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period. Thornton will be making $11 million over the contract, receiving a nice payday.

A nice breakout took place during the 2025 season for Thornton with Kansas City. He caught 19 passes for 438 yards and three touchdowns, all of which are career highs. The Chiefs actually threw at Thornton nearly 20 more times, finishing with 37 targets. Maybe a goal for next year is to convert more of those.

Getting back to the impressive stats for Thornton — of his 19 receptions, 15 of them went for first downs. Thronton was there to move the chains whenever Kansas City needed it.

Most of the damage by Thornton was done early in the season. All three of his touchdowns came in consecutive games, beginning Week 2 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. The New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens then saw the wide receiver convert scores against them. Thornton also put up 141 yards in those specific contests, just over 32% of his yardage production.

Before Kansas City, Thornton played for the New England Patriots. He was a second-round selection of the organization with the 50th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Three years were spent in Foxborough, only appearing in 28 games. Thornton hauled in just 39 passes as a Patriot for 385 yards and a touchdown.

Tyquan Thornton second offensive weapon signed by Kansas City Chiefs on Monday

Travis Kelce is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2026 season. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are giving Kelce a one-year, $12 million contract, with a maximum value of $15 million.

Travis Kelce decided to return to the Chiefs ahead of the official start of the NFL’s free agency period. It was reported earlier that Kelce was planning to play his 14th NFL season, but it was not clear whether he would return to Kansas City or play for another team.

Kelce likely wanted to return to the Chiefs because of how last season ended. For the first time since the 2014 season, the Chiefs missed the playoffs after finishing the year with a 6-11 record. From 2018 to 2024, Kansas City has played in five Super Bowls and won three of them.

On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this report