The Kansas City Chiefs have released a statement regarding allegations against wide receiver Rashee Rice. Rice’s ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence in a post on social media.

In her post on Instagram Wednesday, Dacoda Nichole said she and Rice broke up in the last few months. However, she alleged the abuse occurred over the course of years, and said she was, “so tired of keeping quiet I’m so tired of protecting his image.”

The Chiefs, in a statement to Front Office Sports, said they are aware of the allegations against Rice. In addition, the franchise is in touch with the NFL office and is not commenting further at this time. Rice had not addressed the allegations as of the time of publication.

“The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League,” the Chiefs’ statement read. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Rice just completed his third season in the NFL after the Chiefs drafted him out of SMU. He missed the first six games of the year as part of a suspension stemming from his role in a fatal car crash in 2024. He pleaded guilty in July 2025 to two felony charges stemming from a car crash at high speeds in March 2024.

A Dallas County judge sentenced Rice to five years of probation and 30 days of jail time for his role in the crash. Per the ruling, the Chiefs wide receiver can serve his jail sentence during the five-year probation.

After his return, Rice returned to his role as a key part of the Kansas City offense. He hauled in 53 receptions for 571 yards and five touchdowns across his eight appearances. That came after he played in just four games in 2024 due to a season-ending knee injury.

Rashee Rice’s only full season in the NFL came as a rookie when he finished sixth in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. He totaled 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns while helping the Chiefs to a second consecutive Super Bowl title.

Kansas City drafted Rice in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of SMU, where he put together a huge 2022 season as a senior. He had 96 catches for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns before declaring for the draft.