Former Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 5th round of the 2026 NFL Draft. His pro career can begin!

The Chiefs traded up to No. 161 with the Pittsburgh Steelers to grab Johnson.

Johnson spent four years at Nebraska, but did not log any stats as a freshman. He steadily got more time over the last three years and broke out in 2025.

Last season, Johnson ran for 1,451 yards, 12 touchdowns and 5.8 yards per carry while reeling in 46 catches for 370 yards and three touchdowns. Overall, Johnson totaled 2,460 yards, 15 touchdowns, 5.4 yards per carry, 92 catches, 702 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Johnson was a three-star recruit out of Minneapolis (Minn.) Academy of Holy Angels, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 7 overall prospect in the state, the No. 76 running back in the class and the No. 1,057 overall prospect in the class.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Emmett Johnson

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein broke down XXX ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. You can read his evaluation below.

“Johnson is a hard-charging, gap-scheme runner,” he wrote. “He brings a steady dose of urgency, decisiveness and fairly predictable run tracks. Johnson’s production and game-by-game consistency stand out despite average size and top-end speed. He steps on the accelerator once he touches the ball, but the run becomes segmented when he attempts to cut laterally.

“He struggles to create for himself when the point of entry is cloudy. Johnson can beat linebackers to the run fit but won’t usually run through them with power. He’s able to help as a pass-catcher and projects as a solid backup best suited for downhill concepts.”

Zierlein did not have a direct pro comparison for Johnson. However, he projected him as a fourth round pick prior to the NFL Draft.